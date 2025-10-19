Vance stood up for Hegseth on the "tricolor" on his tie during a meeting with Zelenskyy

Pete Hagseth at the October 17 meeting (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at a meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House wore a tie that caused controversy on social media because of the similarity of its colors to the Russian flag. For an official intervened american vice president J.D. Vance.

The politician responded to a post by Jake Broe, a US Air Force veteran and pro-Ukrainian blogger. He wrote that Hegseth was at a meeting with Zelenskyy wearing a tie with the Russian tricolor and said that "these people love [Russian dictator] Putin and Russia".

"Or maybe he [Hegseth] was wearing the colors of America," Vance replied.

Or maybe he was wearing the colors of America https://t.co/K1zNmVIAA5 - JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2025

The US flag consists of the same colors as the Russian flag.

Illustrative photo: EPA