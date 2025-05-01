Vance: There is a very big gap between what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want

J.D. Vance says Donald Trump wants to "bring the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to a lasting solution"

JD Vance (Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EPA)

Diplomacy should narrow the "great gap" between the positions of Russia and Ukraine on the issue of war settlement. This opinion was expressed by Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance .

in an interview with Fox News

"Obviously, we have a lot of foreign policy issues that we've been working on, and I think they're going to be implemented one way or another over the next 100 days," Vance said .

The official added that this refers to Russia's war against Ukraine. After all, US President Donald Trump, according to him, wants to "bring the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to a lasting solution.".

Commenting on the state of the talks, Vance said that "the first and necessary step to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict is to get each side to make a peace offer.".

"And it really happened. Ukrainians said: 'This is what we want'. The Russians said: "This is what we want," and now the task of diplomacy is to try to bring the two sides together," Vance said .

"Because there is a very big gap between what the Russians want and what the Ukrainians want," the US Vice President stated.

He emphasized that the Trump administration "will work hard over the next 100 days to try to bring these guys together.".

on April 23, 2025, the Ukrainian delegation in London met with national security and foreign policy advisors from the UK, Germany, and France. The parties agreed to further regular consultations to achieve a just peace.

The Ukrainian team also met with Trump's special envoy Kellogg.

On April 25, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation in London had handed over to the American team a response to US proposals, including security guarantees, an alternative to Ukraine's NATO membership.