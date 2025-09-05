Venezuelan fighter jets fly near US warship
Two Venezuelan fighter jets flew near a US warship in international waters of the Caribbean. About reported U.S. Department of Defense.
The US Defense Department called it a "provocative step" by Venezuela.
"This highly provocative move was made to impede our counterdrug and counterterrorism operations," the US Department of Defense said in a statement.
The U.S. military also warned the Venezuelan regime against repeating such provocations and advised it to refrain from obstructing their activities.
"The cartel that governs Venezuela is strongly urged not to make any further efforts to obstruct, deter, or interfere with U.S. military operations to combat drugs and terrorism," the Pentagon said in a statement.
- on January 19, 2025, Axios wrote that trump administration wants Maduro to step down as head of Venezuela.
- In August, the U.S increased remuneration from $25 million to $50 million for information that would help apprehend Maduro.
- on August 29, Axios wrote that the United States, under the guise of fighting drug trafficking in Venezuela, may to try to overthrow the Maduro regime.
