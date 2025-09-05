Venezuelan fighter jets fly near US warship

The US Defense Department called it a "provocative step" by Venezuela

A US warship (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Two Venezuelan fighter jets flew near a US warship in international waters of the Caribbean. About reported U.S. Department of Defense.

"This highly provocative move was made to impede our counterdrug and counterterrorism operations," the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

The U.S. military also warned the Venezuelan regime against repeating such provocations and advised it to refrain from obstructing their activities.

"The cartel that governs Venezuela is strongly urged not to make any further efforts to obstruct, deter, or interfere with U.S. military operations to combat drugs and terrorism," the Pentagon said in a statement.