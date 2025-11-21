"We need to get together, come to our senses, stop the shit". Zelensky calls for unity among Ukrainians

The President emphasized that the parliament of the country at war should work unitedly and the government should work effectively

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was necessary to "stop the bullshit" and called on citizens and politicians to be united. This is stated in the appeal of the head of state to the people.

The President recalled the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to him, the majority then made a choice in favor of Ukraine.

"Remember our feelings back then. How was it? Dark, loud, hard, painful, many of us were afraid, but the enemy did not see our running backs. He saw our eyes, full of readiness to fight for what is right. This is dignity. This is freedom. And this is actually the worst thing that can happen to Russia – to see the unity of Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

He added that back then, the unity of Ukrainians was aimed at protecting their home from the enemy. And now unity is needed to ensure a decent peace in this house.

"I am now addressing all Ukrainians. Our people, citizens, politicians – everyone. We need to get together, come to our senses, stop the shit, stop the political games. The state must work," the President emphasized.

He emphasized that the parliament of a country at war should work together. And the government must work effectively.

"And all of us together must not forget and not confuse who exactly is the enemy of Ukraine today," the head of state added.