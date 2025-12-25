Working group on elections in Ukraine to hold first meeting on December 26

The working group consists of about 60 people, and they want to divide the meetings into two blocks

Oleksandr Korniyenko (Photo: facebook.com/oskorniyenko)

on December 26, the first meeting of the working group to prepare legislative proposals on the peculiarities of organizing and holding elections during martial law will be held. About this reported faction chairman Servant of the people and First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

The meeting will take place online at 13:00. It is expected to last two hours.

About 60 people have already joined the group, including two representatives from all parliamentary factions and groups, about 10 representatives of key civil society organizations, as well as representatives of executive authorities and law enforcement agencies. The group also includes five members of the Central Election Commission, headed by By Oleg Didenko.

"The level of representation varies – mostly deputy heads of specialized departments, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for example, the state secretary... There are also representatives of the CEC and the Verkhovna Rada secretariats to record the technical component," Kornienko said.

The chairman of the working group has three deputies, including the head of the parliamentary committee on state power Olena Shulyak, Chairman of the National Security Committee Oleksandr Zavitnevych and Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk.

The working group also includes Alina Zahoruyko, Chair of the Subcommittee on Elections, Deputy Chair of the Committee on State Power, and more than five members of the relevant committee.

Kornienko admitted that representatives of factions and groups not only from the working group would also take part in the meeting. The first meeting will consist of two large blocks: organizational and the CEC's speech.

In the first block, the group members will discuss how they will work in the future.

"I have an idea, in particular, to unite into thematic subgroups and hold more professional technical discussions in them, and then discuss and finalize it all in a large group," Kornienko said.

For the second block, the CEC members will prepare an overview presentation, where they will voice the problematic issues of elections during martial law and in post-war elections. Then, according to Kornienko, all members of the group will exchange views on how these issues can be resolved.