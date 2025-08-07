WP: Trump administration plans to soften criticism of Russia on human rights

In addition to Russia, the US plans to soften criticism of human rights in El Salvador and Israel

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump intends to significantly soften its criticism of some foreign countries known for numerous human rights violations, including Russia. About this reports The Washington Post, citing leaked information from the U.S. State Department's annual human rights report.

The journalists note that the draft reports on the human rights situation in El Salvador, Israel, and Russia, copies of which were analyzed by the publication, have become shorter compared to last year's administration documents Joe Biden.

In particular, all references to LGBTQ+ people and crimes against them were removed, and the descriptions of government violations that remained were softened.

"The 2024 Human Rights Report has been redesigned to eliminate redundancy, increase the readability of the report, and better align with the legislative mandate on which the report is based," a senior State Department official said.

The official added that the Trump administration will pay special attention to certain issues, including the retreat from freedom of speech in some countries allied with the United States.

The journalists note that the draft reports on El Salvador and Russia are marked as "finalized," while the document on Israel is at the stage of "quality control."

According to the documents, they have all been edited over the past few days. At the same time, it is not known whether the final versions of the reports that will be submitted to Congress and made public will correspond to these drafts, the publication concluded.