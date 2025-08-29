Yermak after his meeting with Vitkoff: No one from the US is putting pressure on Ukraine regarding territories

Head of the Presidential Administration says he is "satisfied" with talks with US special envoy

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States is not pressuring Ukraine to make any concessions of territory to Russia. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said during an online conversation with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent LIGA.net.

"It is very important to stop all talks right away. No one from the American side is putting pressure on Ukraine regarding any territories," Yermak said after meeting with the US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Secondly, he said, during the talks with Vitkoff, they summarized and reiterated that there was a very good meeting at the White House-a bilateral meeting with the president's participation Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American leader Donald Trumpand with European leaders.

The head of the OP also recalled Zelensky's readiness to meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Next, we talked about how the work on security guarantees is going. The main thing is what President Trump said in the Oval Office. America is ready to provide direct security guarantees for Ukraine, analogous to NATO Article 5," Yermak added.

The fact that this is confirmed by members of the Trump administration is very good, he stated. "We are already working with our European partners on this.

The head of the Office of the President added that work with national security and defense advisers continues on a daily basis. The relevant developments should be combined into a system of security guarantees that would give Ukraine full confidence that the aggression will never happen again.

Yermak noted that there is an agreement that if no steps are seen, the White House will return to the senators' bill Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on sanctions against Russia.

"I am satisfied. It was a constructive and very substantive conversation. We will continue to work. And again. So that there are no manipulations. No pressure from the Americans on us regarding any territories and so on. In any case, I personally have not heard any," he summarized.

On August 9, 2025, Trump announced that The United States is considering "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia "for the benefit of both sides".

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier, and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Senator Graham said that Russia and Ukraine will have to be exchanged some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again.