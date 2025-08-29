Yermak and Kyslytsia meet with Vitkoff in New York

Head of the Presidential Administration invites US Special Envoy to visit Ukraine in the near future

Meeting in the United States (Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the OP)

On Friday, August 29, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergiy Kyslytsya met with the US Special Envoy to the Middle East in New York Steve Witkoff. This was stated by the head of the OP reported on social media.

"The most important thing is to push for real diplomacy and the implementation of all the agreements of the summit in Washington. We are coordinating our activities," Yermak wrote.

He informed Mr. Wittkoff about the crimes that Russia commits against Ukrainian cities and communities on a daily basis. In particular, about the massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed 23 people, including four children.

The head of the OP stated that Russia is not doing anything necessary to end the war and is dragging out the fighting. At the same time, Ukraine supports the US President's determination Donald Trump and all partners to achieve a lasting peace as soon as possible.

"Ukraine is the one who positively perceives all peace proposals of the United States. But, unfortunately, it is the Russian side that slows down each of them," Yermak added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is open to direct talks at the level of leaders and is ready to discuss a wide range of issues.

"We believe that the world needs to put pressure on Russia to be ready to really move towards peace and, in particular, to hold meetings at the level of leaders that are critical for peace. I have invited Mr. Witkoff to visit Ukraine in the near future," the head of the OP summarized.