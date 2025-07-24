Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine will not benefit from peacekeepers in nice pants, but it is good for politics

According to the ambassador, the capabilities of peacekeepers are "very, very limited" at the moment

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi (Photo: facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi)

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhny is skeptical about the practical implementation of the deployment of an allied peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. But from a political point of view, it is very good, he said in an interview with LB live.

"What kind of contingent are we talking about? The contingent that can repel 500 drones over Kyiv, or the contingent that will come here in red, nice pants? So what is the point of it? It is probably useless," the ambassador said .

Zaluzhnyi noted that the contingent should have certain capabilities to ensure that peace is maintained in the country. However, today these capabilities, according to him, are "very, very limited.".

"Therefore, I would be rather skeptical about this issue from the practical implementation side. On the political side, it is very good," the ambassador emphasized .

According to him, it is good that the country declares its support and readiness to send its soldiers if necessary. This is political support, which can be measured by completely different standards than, for example, shooting down drones over Kyiv.