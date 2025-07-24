Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine will not benefit from peacekeepers in nice pants, but it is good for politics
Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Valeriy Zaluzhny is skeptical about the practical implementation of the deployment of an allied peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. But from a political point of view, it is very good, he said in an interview with LB live.
"What kind of contingent are we talking about? The contingent that can repel 500 drones over Kyiv, or the contingent that will come here in red, nice pants? So what is the point of it? It is probably useless," the ambassador said .
Zaluzhnyi noted that the contingent should have certain capabilities to ensure that peace is maintained in the country. However, today these capabilities, according to him, are "very, very limited.".
"Therefore, I would be rather skeptical about this issue from the practical implementation side. On the political side, it is very good," the ambassador emphasized .
According to him, it is good that the country declares its support and readiness to send its soldiers if necessary. This is political support, which can be measured by completely different standards than, for example, shooting down drones over Kyiv.
- on April 12, it was reported that peacekeepers could be sent to Ukraine immediately after a ceasefire is agreed upon. However, the UK fears that Russia will accuse peacekeepers in Ukraine of human rights violations.
- On May 21, Poland denied that it would send soldiers to Ukraine as peacekeepers - the country needs them for other purposes.
- On July 17, the British prime minister said, that plans to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are ready as soon as possible.
- On July 23, it became known that Austria does not rule out deploying its troops in Ukraine, despite the neutral status of.
