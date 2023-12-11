Asset freezes and EU entry bans: New sanctions against producers of Iranian drones

The European Union introduced sanctions against individuals and organizations of Iran involved in the development and production of UAVs used in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Shahed-136 (Photo: screenshot)

The EU imposed sanctions against six individuals and five legal entities in connection with Iran's military support for Russia's war against Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the press service of the Council of the EU.

Follow us on Telegram: only important and verified news

Sanctions were imposed against individuals involved in Iran's development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles that Russia uses against Ukraine, the statement said.

The following were included in the sanctions list:

→ Shakad Sanat Asmari company, its CEO, deputy and chief scientist;

→ Baharestan Kish Company and its managing director;

→ Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif company and its CEO;

→ Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company, offering aerospace engineering services;

→ companies that help the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps improve the UAV program (Kimia Part Sivan Company).

The Council of the EU noted that the assets of these companies will be frozen, and the members of these companies will be prohibited from entering the EU countries.

On September 28, 2023, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not yet have information that Iran is going to hand over ballistic missiles to Russia.

On November 14, it was reported that Russia continues to build a factory for the production of Iranian Shahed drones, but Western countries did not impose sanctions on the owner of the enterprise.

On November 29, the United States introduced a new package of sanctions against individuals and organizations that provided financial income to the Iranian regime and army.