Zelensky: Russia offered to hold talks in Belarus, but it is impossible

According to the president, if Russia is not willing or ready to negotiate, it should say so directly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Russia offered Belarus as a country for peace talks, but this is impossible. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on May 27, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

"For us, Belarus is currently the country from which the missiles flew, and therefore it is an ally of the country that attacked us. And the troops came from Belarus. This is simply impossible in relation to Belarus," the president said .

According to him, Ukraine is discussing several venues for the next stage of negotiations. The most realistic venues for dialogue are Turkey, Switzerland or the Vatican. Zelenskyy emphasized that the Vatican is supported by everyone except Russia.

Africa and Malta also offered to hold talks, but, according to the president, the Russian side rejected all these proposals.

"How can I tell you what it looks like? If they don't want to, I think people should say: we are not ready now. Or we don't want to end the war. Because it is not serious," he summarized .