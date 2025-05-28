Zelensky: Russia offered to hold talks in Belarus, but it is impossible
Russia offered Belarus as a country for peace talks, but this is impossible. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on May 27, reports Interfax-Ukraine.
"For us, Belarus is currently the country from which the missiles flew, and therefore it is an ally of the country that attacked us. And the troops came from Belarus. This is simply impossible in relation to Belarus," the president said .
According to him, Ukraine is discussing several venues for the next stage of negotiations. The most realistic venues for dialogue are Turkey, Switzerland or the Vatican. Zelenskyy emphasized that the Vatican is supported by everyone except Russia.
Africa and Malta also offered to hold talks, but, according to the president, the Russian side rejected all these proposals.
"How can I tell you what it looks like? If they don't want to, I think people should say: we are not ready now. Or we don't want to end the war. Because it is not serious," he summarized .
- on May 16, 2025, trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey took place in Istanbul.
- After that, Pope Leo XIV offered the Vatican as a negotiation platform for the next meeting between the two countries.
- Zelenskyy said, that he is ready for any format of meeting with Putin and even with Trump's participation.
- The US believes that the next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place in Geneva.