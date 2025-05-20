Zelenskiy and Stubb discussed the importance of pressure to force Russia to behave differently

The presidents of Ukraine and Finland share the same understanding that Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the importance of pressure that would force Russia to behave differently with regard to a peaceful settlement during a phone conversation on May 20 with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

The leaders informed each other about contacts with partners and discussed details of the conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy says the most important thing is for diplomacy for peace to be coordinated and focused on real results.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Finland share the same understanding that Russia is trying to buy time to continue its war and occupation. Zelenskyy and Stubb also discussed the importance of putting pressure on Russia to behave differently.

The Head of State emphasized that sanctions matter and thanked for them.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has no doubt that the war should end at the negotiating table, where there should be clear and realistic proposals.

He added that Kyiv is ready for any effective format of negotiations, and if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine possible results, there should be tough consequences.