Zelensky: June 2026 – we all hope that there will be no more war

Ukrainian and foreign intelligence agencies and analysts hope that in June 2026 there will be no more Russian-Ukrainian war, and that Russia will feel the impact of sanctions during this period. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to RBC-Ukraine .

The President believes that clear sanctions should be imposed on Russia. At the same time, he acknowledges that there are people who are convinced that strict restrictions could allegedly prevent the possibility of a dialogue with Russia. According to him, such views are held both in the United States and in Europe.

"Of course, we understand the analysis of many intelligence agencies, many countries, the analytics. June 2026 – we all hope that there will be no more war. Very much. But at the same time, we understand that the Russians will feel the economic impact of the sanctions. Already from those that have been adopted. And we believe that from that moment on,, somewhere in the summer of 2026, their economy will feel it strongly," Zelensky said.