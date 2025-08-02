Zelensky met with Usyk: they talked about strengthening Ukraine's position in the world

The President is convinced that Ukrainian legends such as Usyk should join the efforts of politicians and diplomats

Meeting (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with absolute world champion, boxer Oleksandr Usyk. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

"Today, we all want Ukraine's voice in the world to be strong and influential, so that as many people as possible know about the history of the Ukrainian struggle for life everywhere on earth," Zelensky said.

According to him, this is possible when Ukrainian legends, known in every corner of the world, join the efforts of politicians and diplomats in the international arena. Usyk is one of them. Zelensky said he had spoken to the boxer about this very thing.

"About how to strengthen our positions, particularly in the United States, how not to let the world forget about Russia's crimes, how to remind about the daily trials of the Ukrainian people and the courage that Ukrainians have demonstrated for more than 1256 days of war," the head of state emphasized.

They also discussed the promotion of a healthy lifestyle among young people, as well as support and motivation for children who are actively involved in sports.

Photo: Office of the President