Zelensky on the appointment of the head of the OP: This is definitely not a priority issue

The president said he did not want to "destroy" the Cabinet by appointing one of the current ministers as head of the OP

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently focused on drafting a peace agreement and negotiations with partners, and the appointment of the head of the President's Office is "not a priority issue." This became known during his meeting with journalists, the correspondent LIGA.net.

"Today I am focused on developing a peace agreement and working primarily with the Americans. I understand that part of society has questions about the head of the OP. But I am surprised that this issue has become one of the most pressing issues," Zelensky said.

He believes that all issues related to the end of the war and security are of utmost importance. The Head of State said that he had already held several consultations on candidates for the post.

"There are some organizational details. Who can be appointed and from which institution, and how the structure will work there," Zelensky added.

According to him, as for the candidates currently in the government, there are still questions about how to appoint the ministers whose positions are vacant, such as the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Justice.

"I believe that our MPs, together with the Cabinet of Ministers, should propose how to fill these vacancies as quickly as possible. And if, for example, I take someone else from the current government – they are professional people and can be suitable for the position of the head of the Office – but I am afraid that they will be looking for candidates for weeks, just like the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Justice," the President explained.

He said he did not want to "destroy" the Cabinet. Zelenskyy noted that his current priorities are ending the war and working internationally with the United States and the "coalition of the willing."

"There are many other issues I am working on, and one of them is the appointment of the head of the Office, and this is definitely not a priority issue," he summarized.