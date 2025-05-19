Zelensky on the exchange: Dates are already being discussed, a matter of days or weeks

The 1,000-for-1,000 exchange agreed upon by the Ukrainian and Russian sides in Istanbul concerns prisoners of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The 1,000-for-1,000 exchange may take place in the coming days or weeks, the details are currently being agreed upon. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a briefing, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian group led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is already discussing the exchange with the Russian side.

"I think that in the coming days and weeks we will have an appropriate result. Details and dates are already being discussed," Zelenskyy said.

Answering a journalist's question about whether children would be included in the exchange, the president said that it was about prisoners of war.

"Today we are talking about the exchange of prisoners of war. There were signals from our side regarding political prisoners and journalists. Exchanging children for soldiers... We do not support such an approach," Zelensky said.

He added that the exchange of children for prisoners of war is against all laws and is unjust.

"The children must return," he said.