Zelensky on the talks in Istanbul: I am waiting to see who will come from Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is waiting to see who from Russia will come to Turkey for talks, and only then will he determine Ukraine's next steps. The head of state said this in his evening video address.
Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday, May 14, he held several meetings with the team on the format of the talks in Turkey.
"I am waiting to see who comes from Russia, and then I will determine what steps Ukraine should take. The signals from them in the media are still unconvincing," the president said .
He mentioned that the President of the United States Donald Trump is considering coming to Turkey.
"So this can be the strongest argument. A week can really change a lot, but it can. Now all this is being decided," Zelensky emphasized.
- on May 11, Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct talks on May 15 in Istanbul without preconditions. Trump called it "a potentially great day for Ukraine and Russia".
- Later, Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul and would wait for him there.
- On May 13, Peskov said, that the names of Russia's representatives at the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul will be announced only when Putin "deems it necessary".
- WP writes that Russia may be represented at the talks in Turkey by Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy aide Ushakov.