Zelensky on the talks in Istanbul: I am waiting to see who will come from Russia

As of the evening of May 14, Russia has not announced the composition of its delegation for the talks in Turkey

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is waiting to see who from Russia will come to Turkey for talks, and only then will he determine Ukraine's next steps. The head of state said this in his evening video address.

Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday, May 14, he held several meetings with the team on the format of the talks in Turkey.

"I am waiting to see who comes from Russia, and then I will determine what steps Ukraine should take. The signals from them in the media are still unconvincing," the president said .

He mentioned that the President of the United States Donald Trump is considering coming to Turkey.

"So this can be the strongest argument. A week can really change a lot, but it can. Now all this is being decided," Zelensky emphasized.