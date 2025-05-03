Zelenskyy on the US statements: Some countries want us to be left alone in negotiations with Russia after the ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Some countries would probably like Ukraine to be left alone with Russia in the negotiation process after the ceasefire. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the latest statements of the United States, Suspilne reports.

"You see how difficult it is to take even the first step – establishing a ceasefire. Imagine how the issues of territories and sanctions will be discussed. And therefore there are signals that, probably, after the establishment of a regime of silence, some countries would like us and the Russians to be left alone," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president is confident that Europe "will stand by" Ukraine.

Earlier, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce clarified that her country continues to mediate in the negotiations, but will leave this role if there is no progress. The official had to clarify after her words were mistakenly perceived as a statement about the US withdrawal from the negotiation process.