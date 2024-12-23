Zelensky said that Ukraine offered Fico compensation for losses from Russian transit

Robert Fico refused compensation and does not want to cooperate with the European Commission, the president emphasized

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine offered compensation for Slovaks amid the suspension of Russian gas transit, but Bratislava refused. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, commenting on the negotiations between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin .

"Many journalists have questions today about Fico's trip to Moscow. In fact, after our conversation in Brussels in the presence of all European leaders, nothing is surprising. We are fighting for our lives, Fico is fighting for money, and hardly for money for Slovakia," Zelensky said.

The president believes that the Slovak Prime Minister's shadow agreements with Putin are either "trading in state interests or working for his own pocket."

"We gave him a proposal regarding possible compensation for Slovaks - specifically for Slovaks - for losses from Russian transit, and regarding transit alternatives - any other gas, not Russian, at the request of the European Commission. We were ready to do this," the head of state emphasized.

However, Fico, according to him, refused compensation and does not want to cooperate with the European Commission.

"For some reason, it's more profitable for him in Moscow. Everyone in Europe understands why. There are no ones who don't understand. All European countries need to work together for the security of every nation," the president summed up.