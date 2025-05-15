Zelensky: The time for the start of negotiations in Istanbul is still unknown, this is disrespect for the parties

The President emphasized that despite the fact that the Russian Federation initiated the negotiations, it has not yet decided on the time of the meeting.

The time of the start of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war is still unknown. Therefore, the Ukrainian delegation plans to remain in Istanbul until the end of the next day, May 16. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing in Ankara.

The President emphasized that despite the fact that the Russian Federation was the initiator of the negotiations, the Russian side has not yet decided on the time for their start.

"There was a proposal for direct negotiations today in Turkey. Then there were only changes. I believe this is disrespectful to all parties to these negotiations, because there is no time for a meeting," he said.

Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , will arrive in Istanbul on the evening of May 15 and will remain there until the end of the next day.

"Our team will be in Istanbul today, and just in case, they will be there tomorrow. Suddenly someone will show up. So that there are no surprises," he said.

The President added that the American and Turkish delegations will also be present at the talks.

The President will not be present at the talks in Istanbul. On the morning of May 16, he will travel to Albania with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in the European Political Community summit.