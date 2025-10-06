Orban will go down in history as the only Hungarian prime minister who blocked Ukraine's accession to the EU, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine's future is in the European Union, despite the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

"Ukraine will be in the European Union with or without Orban. This is the choice of the people of Ukraine. And I am sure that the people of Hungary support Ukraine in any case. Changing the procedure is called 'finding a way without'. When most countries, except Hungary, support Ukraine and understand how it is necessary," the president said .

He also said that history will remember that Orban was the only Hungarian prime minister who slowed down the process of Ukraine's European integration

At the same time, Schooff noted that the Netherlands would "react very positively" to Ukraine's accession to the EU, but emphasized that it is a long and complicated process, which is currently being blocked by Hungary.

"We think we have to apply all the pressure so that the European Commission can come up with a proposal to the European Council and we can move on. Now there are some discussions about changing certain accession issues, but it is important to follow the rules," he said .