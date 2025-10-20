Zelensky: We are close to a possible end to the war, I'm telling you for sure

Donald Trump is determined to throw all his efforts into ending Russia's war against Ukraine, the president believes

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

US President Donald Trump is ready to make efforts to achieve peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine after the Middle East is settled, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a meeting with journalists, reports Ukrinform.

According to him, the losses, means and scope of the conflict in the Middle East and the Russian-Ukrainian war cannot be simply compared.

"That is why this war cannot be ended so quickly. We are close to the possible end of the war, I can tell you for sure. This does not mean that it will definitely end, but President Trump has succeeded in a lot in the Middle East, and on this wave he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He added that the American president is currently in this mood: "let's throw all our strength now and end Russia's war against Ukraine".

The President emphasized that Ukraine will make the most of this opportunity and take steps to push Russia to negotiate.

"That is, there is such a mood, and we are taking some steps in this mood – Tomahawk, etc. – and these are new steps, and they really put Russia under pressure," Zelensky said.