Putin intervened in talks just as Trump's support for Ukraine was gaining momentum – Bloomberg

Media interlocutors expressed concern about the upcoming meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator in Budapest

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

The intervention of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the negotiations took place at a time when the US president Donald Trump's support for Ukraine was gaining momentum. About it to Bloomberg noted four unnamed European officials, responding to the last call between the dictator and the president on October 16.

They expressed concern over the announcement of the upcoming summit between Trump and Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The officials noted that the Russian dictator was trying to buy time and disrupt the talks between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.

The two officials said that European Union leaders should take a firm stance against Russia and find ways to counteract Putin's influence on Trump during the Budapest summit.

One of Bloomberg's interlocutors suggested that the Finnish president Alexander Stubb, who was a key figure in the negotiations between Zelenskyy, Europe and Trump in the White House after the August of the summit in Alaska, should be present in some way during the meeting in Hungary.

One unnamed EU official expressed hope that the US president would remember that after the Alaska summit, the Russian dictator did the opposite of what the US leader had hoped for.