Zelensky: We are ready to return the occupied territories through diplomacy, not weapons
Ukraine is ready to return the temporarily occupied territories by Russia in the future through diplomacy, not weapons. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy в interview for Axios.
According to the head of state, the diplomatic way of returning the TOT can only be discussed if it is not possible to win these territories from the enemy with weapons or if there is a ceasefire.
"I think this is a good compromise for everyone," the president said.
At the same time, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia and will not recognize Russian authorities in the occupied territories.
"We will never recognize these territories that are temporarily occupied by Russia. We cannot do this," the Ukrainian leader said.
- on August 12, Zelenskyy said that Putin knows that Ukraine will not agree to withdraw its troops from Donbas, but he is deliberately demanding it, because it does not want peace.
- Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier, the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is in the Constitution.
- At the end of August, the Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has a vision for 10-15 years ahead, as return the occupied territories.
