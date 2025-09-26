Zelensky: We are ready to return the occupied territories through diplomacy, not weapons

The Head of State does not rule out returning the territories occupied by Russia through diplomatic means

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine is ready to return the temporarily occupied territories by Russia in the future through diplomacy, not weapons. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy в interview for Axios.

According to the head of state, the diplomatic way of returning the TOT can only be discussed if it is not possible to win these territories from the enemy with weapons or if there is a ceasefire.

"I think this is a good compromise for everyone," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia and will not recognize Russian authorities in the occupied territories.

"We will never recognize these territories that are temporarily occupied by Russia. We cannot do this," the Ukrainian leader said.