Zelensky: We will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin

During a conversation with Trump, the Head of State explained when and how certain parts of Ukraine's territory were occupied

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of territories will be discussed between him and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the Head of State reported at a briefing after a meeting with the US President Donald Trump and Europeans.

According to the president, he explained when and how certain parts of Ukraine's territory, including parts of the east and Crimea, were occupied in 2014.

The situation was considered directly on a map prepared by the United States, while the Ukrainian side also had the same map.

Map of Ukraine in the Oval Office (Photo: @komadovsky)

"We had a long conversation about this, and it is very important to understand that some parts of our country, part of the east and Crimea, were occupied not because one army is pressing on the other and the other is stepping back. It is because there were no massive hostilities, for example, in Crimea, so we cannot say that such a large part has been occupied in such a period of time because the Russians have a strong army," the president said.

He emphasized that such moments are important for Trump to understand the real progress of the armies and the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For example, there are clear figures that did not exist (on the map – ed.) that in 1000 days up to 1% of our territory was occupied by Russians. People think it was 20% or 18%, but it was up to 1%. This changes the focus a bit. For us, focusing on the truth and on reality slightly changes the balance of what strength the Russian army has and what strength the Ukrainian army has," Zelensky said.

Summing up, Zelensky added that the issue of territories will remain between him and Putin.

"I think the president (of the United States – ed.) heard it, saw it, and this is important information. That is why the issue of territories is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin," the president said.