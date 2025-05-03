Zelenskyy announced sanctions for those who help Russia circumvent restrictions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine is preparing new packages of sanctions, including against those who help the aggressor country Russia circumvent restrictions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in an evening address.

"We are preparing our sanctions packages – in particular, against entities and schemes in third countries that, unfortunately, help Russia circumvent some of the sanctions," the head of state said.

Zelensky also noted that currently economic conditions in Russia have become "more unfavorable" due to the decline in oil prices, but this is not yet enough for Moscow to "perceive the war as a fundamental problem for itself."

Therefore, the president believes, sanctions from international partners on Russian energy and banks "can definitely help peace."

"We talked about this with our partners. We know that our partners heard us. We are bringing action closer," the head of state noted.