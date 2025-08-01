Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law guaranteeing rehabilitation after captivity

The aid for the treatment of prisoners of war and servicemen is equivalent to

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

A draft law is being prepared to strengthen the protection of Ukrainians who have returned from captivity. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.

The document regulates assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of prisoners of war.

"A draft law is being prepared that provides protection and proper recovery after captivity – regarding illnesses that were acquired. Therefore, it is fair that the assistance be the same as for illnesses acquired while serving in the Defense Forces," the president said.

Zelenskyy reported that a meeting took place on August 1, where issues relevant to released prisoners were discussed. Besides treatment and rehabilitation, this included guaranteeing their rights, restoring documents, social adaptation, and so on.

"The return of civilians from captivity is a very sensitive issue." Andriy Yermak "[The head of the Office of the President] reported on the decisions that our Coordination Headquarters has already developed, decisions that are already being implemented," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence Kyrylo Budanov reported on preparing for new exchanges.