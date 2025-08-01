Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law guaranteeing rehabilitation after captivity
A draft law is being prepared to strengthen the protection of Ukrainians who have returned from captivity. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening address.
The document regulates assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of prisoners of war.
"A draft law is being prepared that provides protection and proper recovery after captivity – regarding illnesses that were acquired. Therefore, it is fair that the assistance be the same as for illnesses acquired while serving in the Defense Forces," the president said.
Zelenskyy reported that a meeting took place on August 1, where issues relevant to released prisoners were discussed. Besides treatment and rehabilitation, this included guaranteeing their rights, restoring documents, social adaptation, and so on.
"The return of civilians from captivity is a very sensitive issue." Andriy Yermak "[The head of the Office of the President] reported on the decisions that our Coordination Headquarters has already developed, decisions that are already being implemented," Zelenskyy said.
He added that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence Kyrylo Budanov reported on preparing for new exchanges.
- On June 2nd, during negotiations in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a large prisoner exchange.
- The exchange process began on June 9. At that time, the first group of wounded, seriously ill, and those under 25 years old were successfully returned home.
- June 20th The sixth stage of the exchange has already taken place. as part of the Istanbul agreements. At that time, a group of wounded and seriously ill defenders were also returned.
- July 4, Ukraine brought back from captivity severely ill defenders and those younger than 25 years oldBoth defenders and civilians were returned home.
