Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukrainian aviation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukraine's military aviation. The head of state said this in his evening video address.

"Today, our combat aviation has been reinforced. Thank you," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the details of this assistance are not yet public, adding that "we are constantly adding strength in the sky."

He did not give any other details.

The day before, on December 9, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reported that the country was negotiating with Kyiv to transfer MiG-29 aircraft and receive certain drone and missile technologies from it.

However, the Polish side pointed out that the final decision not yet adopted. It is not yet known whether these talks are related to Zelenskyy's new statement.

In the same address, the head of state spoke about preparations for a meeting with partners from Coalitions of the willing, who are working together with Ukraine on security guarantees "on earth, in the sky and on the sea".

"Next week we will coordinate with Europe and in bilateral formats. Ukraine works quickly, each visit, each of our negotiations always has a practical result for our defense, for our resilience," Zelenskyy said.