Zelenskyy answered about the elections: I don't want Ukraine to have a weak position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the context of possible elections, said he did not want this issue to be used against Ukraine. The head of state said this in response to a question by LIGA.net during a conversation with the media.

"This is not the first time our partners have spoken about this publicly. I don't want Ukraine to have a weak position, so that someone could use the absence of elections as an argument against Ukraine. So I react to what our partners say. The US president [Donald Trump] said that everyone [in Ukraine] wants to end the war and that it cannot be that Ukrainians will prolong this moment because of the alleged holding on to this or that position. And so I am definitely in favor of elections," Zelenskyy said.

Yesterday Trump stated referring to alleged survey data that 82% of Ukrainians demand a peaceful settlement. He did not specify where this information came from.

The Ukrainian president also added that the most important thing is that the elections are held legitimately.

"If it is possible for our partners to help us organize the election process safely and within an adequate timeframe, I will support it. And so that this is not just a media signal from me, I asked the people's deputies of Ukraine to prepare legislative changes to allow for elections during martial law," the head of state explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to end the war in a strong position: "There was a signal from the United States about the elections – I responded, and I am ready for it."

Summarizing, Zelensky said that two important things need to be worked out: security and legislation.

"Therefore, my request to both Ukraine's key partners and Ukrainian parliaments is to show how both of these things can be worked out," the president explained.