Zelenskyy confirms that Ukraine will not be alone in talks with the US

The president says advisors from Kyiv, Washington and three European countries will work in Switzerland

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER / EPA)

The UK, France, and Germany will also attend the talks between Ukraine and the US on a peace plan on November 23. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talking to the British prime minister Keir Starmer.

"We had a long conversation, discussing many nuances of diplomatic work in planning the peace process. We will continue to coordinate, and I am grateful to the entire British society for their support. Our advisors will work in Switzerland tomorrow – representatives of Ukraine, the United States and the E3 format, namely: Britain, France and Germany," the head of state wrote.

Zelenskyy added that the "vast majority" of European leaders are ready to help and join the negotiations.

Consultations are currently underway at various levels, and "the activity of everyone who wants real and lasting peace is important," the president said.

There is no official position of national security advisor in Ukraine, but in fact these functions are performed by the head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Earlier, Zelenskyy appointed him head of the Ukrainian delegation for the talks, which also includes the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko (full list here).

Meanwhile, an anonymous American official reported CNN TV channel that the US will be represented at the talks by secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, as well as the secretary of State and acting National Security advisor Marco Rubio and a special envoy Steve Witkoff.