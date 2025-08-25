Zelenskyy discusses with Kellogg how to force Russia to real peace talks

The Head of State reiterated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations in the format of leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the special representative of the US President Keith Kellogg discussed further influence on Russia to force the Russians to real negotiations and end the war. About reports Office of the President.

"Sanctions, duties – everything should remain on the agenda. We are ready to talk in the format of leaders. This is the format we need to solve key issues. Now we need the same readiness in Moscow," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Ukrainian leader expects that the key security foundations will be defined in the near future.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed defense cooperation, the preparation of a major arms procurement agreement, and an agreement on drones.

"We are keeping up the pace in our work within the PURL. This is an important tool for purchasing American equipment at the expense of partners, and we are now actively working to attract additional countries," Zelensky said.

He also discussed with Kellogg the return of all abducted Ukrainian children.

"We very much hope that America, the President and First Lady of the United States will continue to make personal efforts to return all the children abducted by Russia," the President emphasized.

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on August 24. He attended the Independence Day celebrations.

On the same day, Zelensky awarded Kellogg the Order of Merit Of the first degree.