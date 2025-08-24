Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on Independence Day
Special Envoy of the President of the United States for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on the occasion of Independence Day. This became known from the broadcasts in honor of the celebrations.
Kellogg attends the Independence Day celebrations. Along with Kellogg, representatives and officials of other countries take part in the event, including the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.
The defense ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Canada also arrived in Kyiv.
The American official will stay in Ukraine for two days – August 24 and 25, reported LIGA.net an informed interlocutor.
This trip was the second visit of the special envoy to Ukraine in the summer of 2025.
- Earlier, Kellogg visited Ukraine in mid-July to discuss with President Zelenskyy the steps taken by Kyiv and Washington to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- The Head of State noted that the occupiers did not carry out massive attacks two nights in a row and attributed it to with dictator Putin's fear of the United States. However, on the third day of Kellogg's visit to the country, the occupiers again carried out a large-scale attack in Ukraine.
- Before the talks in Washington with Trump and European partners august 18zelensky also met with Kellogg.
