Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on Independence Day

Keith Kellogg and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on the occasion of Independence Day. This became known from the broadcasts in honor of the celebrations.

Kellogg attends the Independence Day celebrations. Along with Kellogg, representatives and officials of other countries take part in the event, including the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.

The defense ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Canada also arrived in Kyiv.

The American official will stay in Ukraine for two days – August 24 and 25, reported LIGA.net an informed interlocutor.

This trip was the second visit of the special envoy to Ukraine in the summer of 2025.