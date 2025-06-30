Zelenskyy holds a meeting on the frontline and drone production

Special attention was paid to the situation in Sumy region

On Monday, June 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with military officials and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss the situation at the front and the production of drones. This was reported by the Presidential Office.

The meeting was also attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and Deputy Head of the OP Pavlo Palisa.

The participants discussed the Pokrovske direction, where a large Russian group of troops is concentrated and many assaults are taking place.

"Sumy region was discussed separately today. A week ago, we defined special tasks and specific milestones for our troops. As of today, these tasks have been fully implemented. This is important," the President said.

He added that the Russian offensive plan in Sumy region is not being implemented, and this is the result of every Ukrainian unit operating in the area.

"We also continue active actions within the Kursk operation. For almost 10 months now, the goal of the operation has been achieved," Zelensky continued.

There was also a detailed discussion about Ukrainian drones that day – financing, contract fulfillment, production, supply.

"Dipstrikes, interceptor drones and all kinds of drones for the front line. We are increasing the pace of production," the Head of State emphasized .

He added that he would soon be talking with EU leaders about additional funding for UAV production and joint ventures.

