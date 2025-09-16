Zelenskyy: I think the Russian missile could have destroyed half of the Cabinet of Ministers building if it had exploded
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the missile used by the Russians to attack the government building on September 7 did not explode. In his opinion, if the opposite had happened, it could have destroyed half of the building. The politician said this in an interview with British TV channel Sky News.
"And thank God, if I may say so, thank God that the missile they attacked with did not explode. Because if it had exploded, I think half of the building would have been destroyed," the head of state said.
He confirmed that there were no government officials in the building as the attack took place at night.
Zelenskyy noted that the strike destroyed the offices of the Ministries of Economy and Finance and the prime minister's bloc, which also hosted all diplomatic meetings.
In the president's opinion, with this strike, the occupiers sent a message that they want to continue the war.
- On the night of September 7 the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 805 drones, 13 cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The defenders managed to neutralize 751 enemy targets.
- The next day, Defense Express wrote that Russians attacked the government building with Iskander cruise missile. At the same time, the EU ambassador reported cluster ballistics. The head of the OP confirmed said that the attack on the Cabinet of Ministers was carried out by an Iskander, but did not specify the type of missile.
- The presidential commissioner for sanctions reported that the missile could have had more than 30 foreign parts, including American, British and Japanese production.
