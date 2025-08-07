Zelenskyy is supported by 21% more Ukrainians than the government as a whole – Gallup

The gap between the approval ratings of the president and other branches of government is one of the largest in the world

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukrainians support the national leadership as a whole significantly less than the president. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

According to the results of a survey conducted in July, Zelensky's approval rating was 67%, while only 46% support the activities of the Ukrainian government in general.

"The 21-percentage-point gap between Zelenskyy's rating and the rating of the Ukrainian leadership as a whole is one of the largest in the world based on these indicators in recent years," sociologists said.

It is noted that Ukrainians' views on the national government have improved somewhat since 2024, when the approval rating was 41%.

However, in 2025, the rating remains low, as the number of those dissatisfied with the performance of the national leadership is equal to the number of supporters (46%).

In contrast, Zelenskyy's approval rating has increased by 7% compared to 2024.

The sociologists noted that the field research was completed before protests erupted in Ukraine over the adoption of a law that deprives anti-corruption bodies of their independence.

The survey was conducted in July 2025 on Gallup's own initiative using a random-digit-dial telephone interview method. At least 1000 respondents were interviewed. The sample is nationally representative of the permanent population aged 15 and over.