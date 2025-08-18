Zelenskyy: Putin will kill demonstratively to humiliate diplomatic efforts

The head of state stated that Ukraine is waiting for help to stop the war, security guarantees, and no concessions to Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army deliberately struck Ukrainian cities on the eve of his meeting with the US President. by Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington to disrupt diplomatic efforts to end the war. He said this... wrote on Telegram.

"This was a completely demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They know that there is a meeting in Washington today to stop the war. Everyone wants a decent peace and real security. And at this very moment, the Russians are hitting Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Odesa, residential buildings, and our civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

The president wrote that a Russian drone strike occurred in Kharkiv. died or perished or were killed At least seven people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were killed, and dozens were injured. In Zaporizhzhia... due to missile strikes Three people are reported dead and 20 injured.

He added that in Odesa, the Russians deliberately attacked an energy facility belonging to an Azerbaijani company, thereby striking at Ukraine's energy independence and its international relations.

"Despite everything, the Russian war machine continues to destroy lives." Putin "They will continue to kill indiscriminately, in order to further pressure Ukraine, Europe, and to humiliate diplomatic efforts," the president wrote.

The head of state stated that Ukraine is waiting for help to stop the killings.

"That is why reliable security guarantees are needed. That is why Russia must not receive any reward for this war. The war must be ended. And Moscow must hear the word 'stop'," he wrote.