Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

The United States does not need to seek a balance in pressure on Russia and Ukraine, since it is the occupiers who do not want to end the war. This is how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Donald Trump's words about possible sanctions against both Moscow and Kyiv in an interview with ABC News.

"You know, there has already been a lot of things against Ukraine from the Russians. We definitely don't want anything from the US here," the head of state said.

The President reaffirmed that Ukraine supports US proposals for a ceasefire, an end to the war, and negotiations "in any format" both at the technical level and at the leadership level.

According to Zelenskyy, the States should not seek balance in putting pressure on Russia and Ukraine, since it is Moscow that does not want to end the war.

The head of state also emphasized that sanctions are needed from the United States, since restrictions from other countries will not work.