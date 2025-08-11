Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a thousand bombs and 1400 drones in a week

The President of Ukraine noted that Russia is dragging out the war, so it deserves more pressure from the world

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 10 (Photo: SES)

Between August 4 and 10, Russia launched more than a thousand bombs and nearly 1,400 attack drones at Ukraine. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that another week had passed without any attempt by Russia to agree to numerous demands of the world and stop the killings.

Zelenskyy said that 137 combat clashes took place on the frontline as of August 10. He emphasized that the Russian army is not reducing pressure and is not counting its losses.

"Russia is dragging out the war, and therefore deserves more pressure from the world. Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore should not receive any rewards or positives for itself. And this is not just a moral position – it is a rational position. Concessions do not convince a killer. But a really strong defense of life stops the killers," the President emphasized.

How to reported Air Force, since the evening of August 10, Russians have attacked Ukraine with 71 drones, 59 drones were destroyed.

There were 12 drones hit at six locations, as well as downed drones (wreckage) falling at one location.