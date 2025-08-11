Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a thousand bombs and 1400 drones in a week
Between August 4 and 10, Russia launched more than a thousand bombs and nearly 1,400 attack drones at Ukraine. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Head of State noted that another week had passed without any attempt by Russia to agree to numerous demands of the world and stop the killings.
Zelenskyy said that 137 combat clashes took place on the frontline as of August 10. He emphasized that the Russian army is not reducing pressure and is not counting its losses.
"Russia is dragging out the war, and therefore deserves more pressure from the world. Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore should not receive any rewards or positives for itself. And this is not just a moral position – it is a rational position. Concessions do not convince a killer. But a really strong defense of life stops the killers," the President emphasized.
How to reported Air Force, since the evening of August 10, Russians have attacked Ukraine with 71 drones, 59 drones were destroyed.
There were 12 drones hit at six locations, as well as downed drones (wreckage) falling at one location.
- on August 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in July, Russia had used more than 5100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 "shaheds", nearly 260 missiles of various types, of which 128 are ballistic missiles.
- The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission reported that Russia killed in June the largest number of civilians in the three years of the full-scale invasion.
- on August 7, Zelensky said that the Russian army drops about 200 guided bombs every day on Ukrainian communities and positions.
