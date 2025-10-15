Zelenskyy: Russia plans further military exploitation of Belarus' territory

Ukraine will warn partners that may be threatened by Russian military activity in Belarus, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: OP)

According to Ukrainian foreign intelligence, Russia has a plan for further military exploitation of the territory of Belarus. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service , Oleh Ivashchenko.

"Ivashchenko reported on the Russian plan for further military exploitation of the territory of Belarus. At this stage, we will not make the information public," the head of state wrote.

He added that Ukraine will warn partners who may be at risk.

The president also said that the world's sanctions do limit Russia's ability to continue and expand the war, and the more pressure there is, the sooner it will be able to guarantee reliable security. This is confirmed by classified data obtained by Ukrainian intelligence, Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there is also a lot of open data, in particular on the state of Russian industry, finance, and regional budgets, which generally confirm the correctness of the course of further pressure on Russia.

The Head of State emphasized that the system of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not withstand the confrontation he has led Russia into. At the meeting, they identified key areas for further pressure. The President instructed the intelligence service to work with the relevant countries.

On the eve of his visit to Washington and contacts with European leaders, Zelenskyy discussed with Ivashchenko key sources of supply to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production.

"In Ukraine, we clearly understand which supplies are most important to Moscow, and each such scheme must be cut off. Our partners have every opportunity to do so," the President emphasized.