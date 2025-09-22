Zelenskyy spoke with the NATO secretary general: We conveyed our need for air defense to partners

The conversation between the president of Ukraine and the top official of the North Atlantic Alliance was primarily about the need to protect against Russian attacks

Mark Rutte and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Illustrative photo: Office of the President)

Kyiv has provided its partners with data on its air defense needs, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelenskyy noted that he had a "very detailed conversation" with the Alliance's secretary general on the eve of his meetings at the UN General Assembly in New York: "First of all, about the need for real defense against Russian strikes".

"Ukraine has conveyed to its partners the urgent need for air defense systems and missiles, the availability of which can significantly influence events and limit Russia's ability to fight," the president said.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the PURL program, under which NATO partners purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

"First of all, it's about air defense, something that needs to be done as soon as possible. Mark has started appropriate communication with other partners," the head of state summarized.