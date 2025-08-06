Zelenskyy thanks Duda for supporting Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale war

The President of Ukraine noted that Duda's contribution to the strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations was of historic importance

Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the former head of Poland Andrzej Duda for supporting Ukraine in the most difficult periods of a full-scale war with Russia. This was stated by the Ukrainian leader wrote in the social network X.

"I am grateful to President Andrzej Duda for his leadership, personal commitment and unwavering support for Ukraine in the most difficult times," Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that Poland showed care from the first minutes of the invasion, and all this time Kyiv and Warsaw have been working together to defend independence, which is also Polish.

"Andrzej, your contribution to the strengthening of Ukrainian-Polish relations is of historic importance. Thank you!" President Zelensky added.

august 5, Andrzej Duda performed with a farewell speech before leaving his post and giving way to the president-elect Karol Navrotsky.

He emphasized that "the voice of the country really matters," as it was Poland that warned of the threat from Russia, Europe's dependence on Russian resources, and hybrid warfare.

on August 6, the new President Navrotsky was sworn in.