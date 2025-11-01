As a result of the operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, three lines of an important Russian oil pipeline in Moscow region were destroyed. About this said the DIU press service released the video.

On October 31, as a result of a special operation by military intelligence, the Kiltsevy oil pipeline, which provided resources to the Russian occupation army, was put out of commission.

The critical military infrastructure facility is located in the Ramensky District of Moscow Region.

The anti-drone net and the "protection" of the enemy facility by paramilitary guards did not help – all three lines used by the aggressor to transport gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel exploded simultaneously. The oil product pipeline was put out of commission, the DIU said.

The occupiers sent their special services and repair crews to the site of the explosion.

The main oil product pipeline is 400 kilometers long. Fuel for transportation through the pipeline came from the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow refineries. The facility was capable of pumping up to 3 million tons of jet fuel, 2.8 million tons of diesel, and 1.6 million tons of gasoline annually.

In Russia, on the morning of August 28 as a result of an explosion the infrastructure of the Tver railway station was destroyed.

On October 7, an operation was carried out in the Leningrad region of Russia, during which downhill a train with military cargo.