In the Vovchansk sector, the Defense Forces captured a Kenyan citizen whom he claims was deceived by Russians into signing a contract with the occupation army. About this LIGA.net the communications department of the 57th separate infantry brigade named after Kostya Hordiyenko reported.

The brigade published an interview with a foreign mercenary. It revealed that the prisoner's name was Evans, a track and field athlete from Kenya. A sports agent offered him and three other Kenyans a tourist trip to St. Petersburg, funded by Russia.

At the end of the trip, the person accompanying the group offered the foreigners to stay in Russia and find work. By signing papers written in Russian, the prisoner claims that he became a Russian soldier without knowing it.

When he arrived at the military camp and realized that he was going to be a soldier, Evans tried to refuse the job he was offered, but was told that he had already signed a contract and nothing could be changed, but if he refused to perform the task, he would be shot.

The Kenyan said that the training lasted a week, during which time he was shown how to handle the assault rifle. His commanders and instructors did not speak English, so they usually pulled him by the arms or pushed him to do what they wanted. However, there were also several foreigners in his unit.

The prisoner claims that he escaped on the way to his first combat mission. For several days he allegedly wandered through the forests near Vovchansk to surrender to Ukrainian soldiers.

The man asks not to be exchanged to Russia. He is sure that death awaits him there.

"The 57th Separate Infantry Brigade emphasizes that the interview was recorded with the consent of the prisoner, but it should be borne in mind that you are looking at a person who fought on the side of the enemy, so whether to believe the words and tears is up to you," the statement reads.

The defense forces have repeatedly captured foreigners who fought on the side of Russia. On June 30, it became known that Ukrainian Armed Forces take Cameroonians prisoner in the Siverskiy direction. The men said they were heading to Russia to get shampoo and dental treatment.

In July, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, we managed to capture a citizen of Nigeria.