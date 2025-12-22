Defense forces repelled a mechanized assault of the occupants near Dobropillia, Donetsk region. About reported first Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" and published a video of the battle.

On the morning of Monday, December 22, several mechanized convoys, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers, set out to attack.

Russian marine forces used different routes and tried to break through the combat formations of the Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders used a wide range of weapons against the occupiers: drones, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and small arms.

The repulsion of the mechanized assault resulted in the destruction of six tanks, nine infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers and one armored repair and recovery vehicle.

The final wave of the enemy attack was an assault using ATVs. We managed to destroy 10 of the 11 units of motorized vehicles. One left the battlefield.

The liquidation of the personnel involved in the assault continues.

It is noted that the assault was repelled by the forces of the first corps of the Azov National Guard, dowry and related units.

Map: DeepState

On December 10, the Vostok military group reported that the defenders had repelled a mechanized assault by Russians in Pokrovsk, and the General Staff showed video of the Russian convoy on fire. Later it became known that on the same day, the defenders repelled russian assault on motorized vehicles.

On December 16, it was reported that Ukrainian the defenders defeated another armored column of Russians in the Pokrovske direction.