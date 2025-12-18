on December 14, Ukrainian defenders destroyed launchers of the Russian S-400 air defense system in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, by publishing video and also reported new strikes on the occupiers.

The command has clarified the results of the destruction of the area where the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the invaders was deployed near the village of Rayevka in Belgorod region.

"The destruction of two launchers of the S-400 air defense missile system with ammunition by the soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" has been confirmed," the General Staff said.

The video shows that the strikes on the launchers occurred as they were moving along the road. At the beginning, it shows a hit, an explosion, a munition firing, and a fire on one of the launchers. At the end, smoke is seen coming from the second launcher, as well as another hit on it.

The General Staff also reported on new attacks as part of the reduction of Russia's offensive capabilities, which were carried out by units of the Defense Forces on the night of December 18:

→ in particular, a hit was recorded on the 55Zh6 Nebo-U radar station in the Hvardiyske area in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ Ukrainian defenders attacked a fuel and lubricants depot of the occupants' 76th airborne assault division near Prymorsk in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia – the extent of damage is being clarified;

→ The drone storage depot in Makiivka and the concentration of occupants' manpower from the 114th separate motorized rifle brigade in Donetsk and the occupied part of the region were also hit – losses are being clarified.