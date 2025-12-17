On the night of December 17, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian artillery depot with drones in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, and published video of the blows.

According to it, the defenders struck the field artillery depot of the 101st separate logistics brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army of the occupiers using attack drones FP-2.

This warehouse was actively used by the Russians to supply ammunition and ensure the offensive capabilities of their troops, the SSO noted.

The video, filmed by drones, shows hits on the facility and fires on it.