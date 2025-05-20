Zelensky met with the Crown Prince of Norway, who visited Ukraine for the first time – video

On Tuesday, May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, who visited Ukraine for the first time . This was reported by the Presidential Office.

The Crown Prince began his visit with a visit to the military medical rehabilitation center in Irpin. The President thanked him for this.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Norway and the entire Norwegian people for their support of Ukraine, in particular for the government's decision to almost triple the amount of aid for this year.

The parties also discussed support for Ukraine's energy sector. The President emphasized that Norway's assistance in the amount of $450 million for energy security, as well as financing the purchase and supply of natural gas to Ukraine, is extremely important for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Gokon discussed investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. Special attention was paid to strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

Photo: Office of the President

on April 4, 2025, it was reported that Norway approved an increase in assistance to Ukraine this year to $8 billion.

On April 7, it became known that Norway decided to provide 5 billion Norwegian kroner, equivalent to about $453 million, for artillery shells for Ukraine.