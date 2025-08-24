Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister inspected the latest Ukrainian weapons – video

On Sunday, August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney inspected the latest Ukrainian developments. This was reported by the Office of the President and published a corresponding video.

"These are weapons and equipment that are being created here in Ukraine to protect our country. I thank everyone involved in this work. We are developing our own production, and this is important," Zelensky wrote.

The video shows a variety of drones, ground robotic systems and other equipment.

Zelenskyy also met with the defense ministers of partner countries who came to Ukraine on Independence Day. The President called the visit "a great sign of solidarity with our soldiers and with the entire Ukrainian people".

"We talked about the importance of developing Ukraine's defense industry, cooperation in various formats and security guarantees for Ukraine, which are important for the future of our country and for the security of the whole of Europe," the head of state emphasized.

He added that security guarantees for the future of Ukraine and the security of Europe are based primarily on a strong Ukrainian army.

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of continuing to develop Ukraine's defense industry. They noted the effectiveness of the Danish model of financing the Ukrainian defense industry and discussed other possible ways to support it.

Photo: OP

On August 24, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Canada signed a Letter of Intent between the departments on joint production of defense products.

On the same day, it became known that Canada will allocate $500 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.