President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the American company Flextronics (Flex) in Mukachevo, which was targeted by Russia in the morning of August 21. About this reported The Office of the president.

Anna Drahun, CEO of Flextronics Ukraine, said that thanks to the warning and prompt response, all 600 employees of the plant were evacuated in time, but 17 people were injured, and some of them are still in hospital.

Drahun noted that the company specializes exclusively in the production of civilian consumer products, including coffee makers, and has never been involved in the manufacture and supply of military equipment or defense products.

According to the CEO, the main priority now is to support employees and restore production capacity.

"Unfortunately, Russian missiles and drones are hitting all over the country. But I am very grateful to everyone who works in Ukraine. It is very important for us that American business is present in Ukraine. We will do everything we can to help you recover as quickly as possible," the president said.

The meeting was also attended by Julie Davis, the US chargé d'affaires in Ukraine. The official also thanked the president for his support, OP reports.

Flextronics manufactured household appliances, printer cartridges, LED lamps and other household appliances. The company suspended operations as a result of two missile strikes on the morning of August 21.

Photo: Office of the President