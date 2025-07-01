In June, the air raid siren sounded 167 times in Kharkiv. This is a record since the beginning of the war
In June, Kharkiv recorded the highest number of air raid alerts since the beginning of the war – 167, during which the city was attacked 142 times using various types of weapons. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov .
"These were missiles, drones, and air strikes. The price is terrible. In a month, we lost 15 civilians. Another 157 people were injured, including 25 children," he wrote.
According to Terekhov, the total duration of air raid alerts in Kharkiv amounted to over 204 hours, which is equivalent to eight days.
In the Kharkiv region, the number of alerts and their duration in June turned out to be even greater.
During the month, the air raid siren sounded 211 times in the region. In total, the alarm lasted more than 359 hours, which is equivalent to 15 days.On June 7, the most powerful combined attack on Kharkiv occurred during the entire war, when Russia attacked a large civilian enterprise producing soft containers for agricultural products.The bodies of six employees of the company were found under the rubble, and the fire on the territory was extinguished after 12 days .