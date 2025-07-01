In June, the air raid siren sounded 167 times in Kharkiv. This is a record since the beginning of the war

In total, the duration of air alert during the month is eight days

Igor Terekhov (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

In June, Kharkiv recorded the highest number of air raid alerts since the beginning of the war – 167, during which the city was attacked 142 times using various types of weapons. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov .

"These were missiles, drones, and air strikes. The price is terrible. In a month, we lost 15 civilians. Another 157 people were injured, including 25 children," he wrote.